Customer Shopping For Fuzzy Socks Noticed A Woman Staring At Her, But She Had No Idea She Thought She Was An Employee

A mother daughter shopping trip can be a lot of fun until an impatient customer almost ruins it.

In today’s story, one woman realizes she narrowly escaped getting yelled at for not doing her job over something that wasn’t actually her job at all because she wasn’t even at work.

She was shopping with her daughters.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Got In trouble for shopping at Joann’s instead of manning the register 😂 I was at Joann’s with my two daughters looking at fuzzy cabin socks on sale for Christmas. I was wearing a sweater and jeans, nothing that would indicate I worked there. A lady was standing at the checkout counter and looked over at me so I smiled politely and she smiled back. I went back to minding my own business, looking at the socks the girls wanted and noticed the woman at the counter was STILL staring.

She made small talk to try to get her to stop staring.

Feeling uncomfortable and hoping she was just looking at the items near me, I looked at her and made a joke about stocking up during the sale. She responded, “I guess that’s why no one is here at the counter working” a bit sarcastically. I figured she was joking so I nodded and gave a polite laugh. That’s when she walked over to me in a bit of a huff.

That was a close one!

At the same, two Joanne employees walked by us heading to the register. She looked at me and said, “Oh, you don’t work here,” and walked to the counter. It made me wonder if I just avoided a rear chewing! 😂😂😂

Why would she think she worked there when she was clearly shopping with her daughters?

Some people are really clueless.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Never look a Karen in the eye.

This person has had a similar experience.

Another woman shares a similar story with the addition of a language barrier.

This person had a similar experience at the same store, but the customer apologized.

Don’t customers at least look for name badges before assuming someone is an employee?

No name tag, no paycheck!

