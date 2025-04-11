Dad Excluded His Daughters From The Wedding Party And Criticized Their Hair, So They All Showed Up In Matching Navy Dresses And Dyed Hair

Let’s face it; getting excluded from certain events can really hurt your feelings.

So, what would you do if your own father left you out of his wedding party, dismissed your style choices, and treated your help like it didn’t matter? Would you keep the peace and show up quietly? Or would you team up with your sisters and send a message he couldn’t ignore?

In the following story, a group of daughters deal with this very situation. Here’s how they handled it.

Time my sisters and I crashed our Dad’s wedding party I (31F) and my 3 sisters have a dad. I know everyone does, but we have one of those dads. The ones who are just not very good at fathering and have never really been around in a meaningful way. Our Dad (60s? M), had a SERIES of fiances since our stepmother divorced him 10 years ago, so when he told us a few years ago he was engaged (again), we didn’t take him very seriously. Most of us live far from him, and the real star of this story is S (32F), who lives in the same state as him.

The dad was not happy that her sister had dyed her hair blue.

For his wedding, he asked her to cook everything. All the sandwiches for his 400 invited guests, all the sides, and even the cakes. She said yes and, as a result, was INCREDIBLY stressed.

Here’s where it gets good.

He didn’t like her hair.

S had recently dyed the underside of her hair navy blue. You couldn’t see it unless her hair was up, and it was short enough that it was hard to tell anyway.

Dad told her that she needed to dye it a normal color, or she would ruin his wedding pictures. So, a plan was hatched.

Only one color was off-limits.

I was certainly the driving force behind this as the day of the wedding drew near, and we all drove in to see our sister working her butt off and our Dad not paying the least attention to us.

Then I found out his new wife’s kids were in the wedding party, in fact they were the whole wedding party, and we weren’t. They were all wearing navy blue, and we were expected to wear any other color.

Here was their plan.

Here’s where the plan comes in. S was the only one who communicated what color we should wear, so I called everybody and asked for two things: 1. To dye their hair blue, and 2. To wear a navy blue dress.

My sister L (36F) and J(34F) went shopping with me and we hunted for 3 hours for a navy blue dresses in July and purchased the best ones we could find, then we all went to Sally’s beauty supply and got Demi dye for our hair.

Then, they made their grand entrance.

We arrived the next day at the wedding with blue hair, blue dresses, and the guiltiest grins. Dad wasn’t thrilled. He asked what we did to our hair and said something to the effect of “point taken.” Also, 400 people did not attend. Maybe 20 did. Yes, it was incredibly satisfying.

Yikes! What an awkward situation.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit thought about what these women did.

