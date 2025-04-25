Dad Is Proud That His Son Is Getting An Award At School For All His Hard Work, But He’s Disappointed That His Wife Doesn’t Want To Go To The Ceremony

Some kids really struggle at school, and it’s especially exciting when those same kids change their behavior so much that they start thriving at school.

In today’s story, one student is getting an award for his hard work, and his dad is very proud of him.

His mom, though, well, she could be more excited.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for asking that my wife to attend our sons award ceremony? I F(31) and my wife F(27) haven’t been speaking today over a disagreement we had this morning. Some back story, our son is 10 and in the 4th grade. He has SEVERE ADHD and used to get in trouble often despite having a good heart. To the point that last year we got a phone call from the principal a minimum of once a week the entire school year.

He’s working much harder this year.

Fast forward to this year and he is really putting in the effort. He has straight As and has not gotten a phone call home all year. He came home yesterday telling me his teacher told him he will receive an award that is only given to one student in the grade and is meant to recognize their exemplary behavior. I congratulated him and told him I was proud of him.

His wife wasn’t as excited as he was.

When my wife got home later, I told her and her response was “okay.” So I figured she didn’t understand that in his world it’s a big deal so I explained the award. She responded “If only he could be that good all the time.”

She doesn’t seem to think this is a priority.

Then this morning I got an email from his teacher inviting us to the ceremony in a week. So I excitedly forwarded it to her. A year ago I would have never thought he would have improved this much and I’m genuinely so proud of him. Well, she responded saying she will be working and won’t go.

He really thinks she could go in late just this once.

I responded that she is contacted almost daily (which is no exaggeration) to cover others shifts including her own manager. We are talking things like my cat is sick, I slept through my alarm, I cut my finger badly. I was irritated and said if others can call out for those things then she can come in late one day to support our son. She said I was being a jerk and we haven’t spoken all day.

He wishes she would at least ask her boss if she could go to work late.

I’m not knocking her job at all, but I think a barista should be able to come in half an hour late one single day. I’d get it if she had tried and her boss was stubborn but she didn’t even make an effort and it’s hard for me to not feel upset that it appears she doesn’t really care how much progress our kid has made. Was I being unreasonable?

I wonder why she’s not more excited about her son being rewarded for his hard work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her statement is a red flag.

This person feels bad for the son.

This person asks a good question.

Her job probably isn’t the real reason she doesn’t want to go to the ceremony.

She should be proud of his accomplishments.

It sounds like it’s a pretty big deal.

