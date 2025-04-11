Dad Was Planning To Car Pool To A Family Vacation With His College Age Child, But The Kid Wanted To Make The Drive Alone

Imagine planning a family vacation where you’re going to be driving all day to get to your destination.

In addition to this, the family needs to take two cars, so you’ll need to decide who is in what car.

That’s the situation in today’s story, but instead of splitting up evenly, one family member wants to drive solo.

This is causing a lot of drama.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for driving 6 hours alone when I could’ve been doing so with my father (who I don’t see very often)? So, the basic story is my family was planning on driving out of state for a vacation of sorts. I was out of college for break, so I though it was a great timing to spend time with my parents and siblings. Important to this post: the drive is only 6-7 hours, so not too bad.

There was a plan for who would ride with whom.

When I made it to home from my dorm, I hung out and helped my family get packed and such. The following day, everyone was ready to go, and my dad said he was riding with me. My mother and sister were driving their own vehicle because I planned on heading straight back to college from where we were vacationing.

This college student didn’t really want to carpool with dad.

Honestly, I don’t like riding with other people for long distances (especially when there’s only 2 of us), so I said as much to my father. He got mad, really mad. This isn’t necessarily surprising as my dad is quick to anger—that’ll come up in the “why I’m the jerk” section. He started yelling about how I “didn’t want to spend quality time with him,” “only came home to see my mom & sister,” etc. etc.

Dad threatened not to go on the trip.

It got to the point that he said he would stay home while everyone else went on the trip together. Obviously my mother was more used to his bellyaching than me, so she managed to convince him to come at the very least. Now it’s been a few days, and my father has remained sour the entire time. I can tell the rest of the family is uncomfortable with the vibe, and I can’t help but feel bad.

He understands why dad is upset but still thinks he overreacted.

Why I’m not the jerk: It was literally just a drive, and (I believe) the freakout was overdramatic. Why I’m the jerk: I knew my dad would freak out, but I chose to poke the bear anyways. It honestly makes some sense to split people up (keep each other awake, provide conversation, make it so both vehicles are less chaotic, etc).

I did come home to hang out with family. It was a purely selfish choice with no reasoning beyond “I like long drives by myself.” Yeah… nothing too crazy, like I said, but I’d like to hear some of y’all’s opinions nonetheless.

I think the dad was looking forward to the car ride with a child he doesn’t get to see very often anymore and is annoyed at feeling rejected.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks it’s obvious that OP doesn’t want to spend time with dad.

Another person sees the dad’s perspective.

This person takes his side.

This person thinks they both messed up.

This person calls the dad childish.

It seems that Dad was looking forward to this car ride.

There’s no easy call on this one.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.