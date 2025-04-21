Daughter Finds Evidence Of Mom’s Affair And Tells Her Dad, But Now Her Mom Considers Her A Traitor

A daughter’s rocky relationship with her mother takes a dramatic turn when she accidentally stumbles upon incriminating messages.

Faced with undeniable proof of infidelity, she decides to tell her father—only to be accused of destroying the family.

Now, she’s questioning if she did the right thing or if she crossed a line.

AITAH for telling my dad my mom cheated? I (17F) never had a great relationship with my mom. She always favored my siblings, and we’ve always clashed because we’re so similar. I’m the only one who can see through her BS, and she can do the same with me since she was exactly like me when she was younger. I’ve always been closer to my dad, we’re best friends and tell each other everything. A few years ago, my mom became distant from the family. She left me to take care of my dad when he needed her the most because he had 3 surgeries at once.

But when she finally came back, she didn’t return empty-handed.

After 2 years, she reappeared in our lives trying to act like the best mom and wife ever.. cooking, buying me stuff, etc. But, I still felt like she wasn’t a good person. Now, here’s the recent part. One day, I come home from school and decide to call my mom to ask for advice on how much I should sell a pair of sneakers for. She tells me she’s going to send me screenshots of other people selling them so I can get an idea on pricing.

Seems nice enough?

When she sends me the screenshots, I see a message exchange on her phone. It’s from a contact saved as “SPAM,” and the messages say: • “gm ma” • “gm” • “I couldn’t sleep last night” • “Why?” • “Because I needed you next to me.” I immediately hung up on her and called my dad to tell him and sent him the screenshots. They were already in the process of separating because of her possibly cheating, but this was the proof they needed for the court. I knew it wasn’t my dad she was messaging because the contact was saved as “SPAM.”

So much for keeping secrets.

Since then, my dad has been heartbroken, and I’ve been getting blamed by my mom for “ruining the family.” She says it wasn’t my business to tell and that I should’ve stayed in a “child’s place.” But I’m about to turn 18, and I don’t think I’m a child anymore. I felt like it was the right thing to do. Now, I feel like the black sheep of my family. So, AITA for snitching?

The truth was bound to come out eventually, but delivering it herself put a target on her back.

Now, she’s caught between exposing a betrayal and being blamed for breaking the family apart.

The people of Reddit point out that actually, the relationship died a long time ago.

That she really didn’t do anything, Mom did.

And that they were separating anyway…this was just the cherry on top.

Guess mom should’ve named the contact “Not SPAM” if she wanted to keep her secrets.

She’s a piece of work.

