Entitled Woman Cut In Front Of Shopper In The Berry Section, But When Confronted Her Partner Tried To Intimidate The Shopper Into Submission

Most well-adapted adults understand the unspoken rule of waiting your turn, but not everyone follows it.

When a shopper politely asked someone to wait their turn, it sparked an argument that would leave them wondering whether common courtesy was a thing of the past.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling someone to wait their turn? I was at the grocery store and saw berries on special, so I went to see them, and there was somebody browsing, so I waited behind them (small section, not enough for two).

Turns out, another shopper had the same idea.

After about 30 seconds, he left, so I went to pick some berries, and just as I started selecting them, a lady forced her way in and moved me out of the way (no physical contact, but she just barged in). So I said to her, “Can you wait your turn?”

The woman feigned ignorance.

She barely looked at me and muttered a “What?”

But then things escalated.

I repeated myself, and then her friend/boyfriend (don’t know, but some guy with her) got in my face and told me to repeat that again. So I said, “Can she wait her turn? I was standing there, and she forced her way in.”

This guy was getting madder and madder.

He then kept getting angrier and telling me to respect his lady. I argued back, saying she forced me out of the way and had no respect, and I just said, “Wait your turn.” He kept getting mad and saying he didn’t care, “Respect his lady.” Anyway, after he kept getting closer, I told him he was spitting on me, and he kept repeating himself to respect his lady.

Finally the shopper gave in, but their anger still simmered.

I just said, “Whatever, man,” and left. I don’t know, I think I was being reasonable when she moved in. I figured it’s basic etiquette to wait your turn, but this guy had a big problem with it. AITA?

Sometimes the smallest interactions reveal the most about someone else’s character (or lack thereof).

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

This commenter validate’s the shopper’s instincts.

It’s obvious this lady needs a refresher on grocery store etiquette.

Personal space should be a necessity, not a luxury.

Hasn’t this lady ever heard of apologizing when you’re in the wrong?

If there was a test on respect, this couple would fail miserably.

This encounter may have been small, but like a spoiled berry, it left a sour taste.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.