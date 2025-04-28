Family Was Told Not To Bring Their Dog For A Visit, But When They Insisted On Bringing It Anyway It Caused Tension Between Everyone

Navigating family visits often requires a delicate blend of patience and understanding.

When health issues and pet concerns clash, one family is left questioning how much they’re willing to compromise.

Read on for the full scoop.

AWTHAH for saying no to son’s dog when his family visits Our son’s family of four, including two kids under four, is visiting during Easter week while I am on an international trip. My husband will be hosting them alone.

Hosting solo may prove to be a challenge for several reasons.

My husband has Parkinson’s, which is still fairly mild, but stress aggravates his symptoms. They also have a 150+ lb. Swiss Mountain Dog. Back in October, when we told them I wouldn’t be available during their visit, we asked them to please leave the dog at home.

The dog adds lots of unneeded stress.

We didn’t mention the shedding, though we had experienced it during a previous summer visit. However, our main concern was ticks, as they would be visiting our mountain home, and ticks are hard to see on a black dog with thick hair.

Paired with all the other stressors, it may just be too much for him to handle.

Additionally, we felt that having the dog there, along with two young children, would be too much for my husband. Hosting in our mountain home is already difficult, as it is 30 minutes from the nearest grocery store. My husband will have plenty to manage already, including grocery shopping, preparing meals, and cleaning up after everyone.

But now the son doesn’t seem too keen on following through with his word.

Now, three weeks before their visit, our son says he can’t find anyone to watch the dog and wants to bring him. We are holding our ground. AITA?

The son needs to work on respecting boundaries, that’s for sure.

What did Reddit have to say?

They gave their son time to plan, but he still waited until the last minute.

If anything, the son should be hosting his sick father, not the other way around.

The father’s health should be the top priority, but it seems that’s the last thing on the son’s mind.

If their family can’t accommodate their request, maybe it’s best they don’t visit.

With tensions rising, this visit might just leave everyone with a bad taste in their mouths.

What was meant to be a peaceful visit turned into a mountain of stress.

