Fast Food Restaurant Boss Gave Employees a Hard Time About Their Uniform, So They Turned it Around On Him And Found Things Wrong With What He Was Wearing

Boss didn’t follow his own dress code. “I worked for a popular fast food company, I won’t say the name, but it can be recognized by the sound of a single “Bong!” in its jingle. Anyway we are required to wear company brand shirts and must display the company logo on our bodies somewhere. Enter morning shift boss, I almost never see anybody from morning shift as I either evening or closing, but due to layoffs we needed a closing manger.

He sounds like a lot of fun!

He is incredibly nit-picky and hypocritical, and only invokes the rules when it’s convenient for him. Anyway my attire that never got any write ups or talks was a company shirt, company hat, an apron, and jeans. Morning shift boss walks up to me and talks to me about the dress code and my “violations”. Apparently the rim of the shirt was too low, my apron wasn’t allowed to have pockets, but the thing that really set him off was my jeans, he said I can’t have them cuffed, and I either have to cut them to size or get new jeans that fit. I tried to explain to him that I have very wide hips and jeans of my waist size are usually meant for big and TALL people and I couldn’t find any jeans anywhere that had my leg length, he said “just cut them then”.

Hmmm…

Later that week he made everyone sign a pamphlet that basically says “I understand the dress code and will follow it or face repercussions”, fortunately this pamphlet had the company dress code written in the text. Everyone else just signed their name and moved on, but I took the pamphlet into the back office and took the time to read the WHOLE thing. My boss came in and wondered why I wasn’t working, I told him “my father told me to never sign things without reading the terms first” “Just sign it” he replied. “I will, I just want to know what I’m signing my soul over for first is all”. I’m guessing he thought what I said was funny as he chuckled and walked away. But then I saw it, my saving grace, “Only dark blue denim, black jeans or black pants, solid in color, are approved to wear as your [Company] uniform. Pants and jeans should not touch the ground, have holes, fading, embellishments, or light washes” that’s everything the dress code said about jeans it said nothing that I wasn’t allowed to cuff them.

Always read the fine print!

AND it did say I HAVE to wear a company apron too (which don’t have pockets), but it never said anything I can’t wear more than one apron. I proudly signed the pamphlet saying I fully understand the dress code, and I saw that my boss was the first person to sign it too. The next day I came to work with my jeans cuffed, my company apron on, but I wore it backwards and my usual apron on regularly, and I did tuck in my shirt as that was dress code. A few coworkers wondered why I had two aprons and still cuffed my jeans, I just told them “Everything I’m wearing is to the letter, up to dress code”.

I don’t think so!

When my boss finally called me into the office and said I would receive a write up for insubordination and dress code violation, I told him “Nuh-uh [cheeky finger wag], everything I am wearing is up to code, I thought you knew that, you signed it too I assume you took the time to read the terms of the dress code too?” He got the pamphlet out and started reading the terms and I could see him looking at my jeans, and back at the pamphlet, then back at me, then my apron, then the paper again. “Is there anything that violates the dress code?” “…No” he replied “Well then a write up would be unnecessary then for me, but I would like to point out that the dress code specifically prohibits holes in attire. And I think I see a hole right there on your shirt.” “And also it says pants can not touch the floor and you pants is down by your heels sir, I can see some dirt and a stray piece of lettuce on the rim of your pant leg”. He looked and saw, then he shimmied his pants higher, up to his belly button. “You know, if they’re too long, you can just cuff them” and then I promptly left. I felt pretty proud of myself for that, my boss never came to me about dress code after that.”

That backfired on the boss!

You gotta love it!

