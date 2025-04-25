Freeloading Stepmother Never Contributed To The Phone Bill, So Her Stepchild Grew Frustrated And Resentful Of Picking Up The Slack

When family members rely on you, it can be hard to say no, especially when they’re not pulling their weight.

In one such case, one person is struggling with resentment after years of paying a freeloading stepmother’s phone bill.

They begin to wonder when it’s finally time to cut the cord.

AITAH? I’ve been paying my step mothers phone bill… About 4-5 years ago, my stepsister put my stepmother on my phone bill.

They were told it would be a short term thing, but it turned into a much longer affair.

She reassured me that someone else would pay it, but no one ever did, so I ended up stuck with the bill. I’ve been paying roughly $100/month for her phone.

My stepmother has never worked a day in her life, doesn’t clean, doesn’t cook, and has never contributed to anything. I hate the fact that I’m paying for a freeloader’s cell phone. Every time she says something to me, I want to look her in the eyes and tell her to get a job. She’s not on disability and claims to work with my father, but I’ve seen her go to work with him and she just sits on her butt the whole time.

My money situation is pretty good during the summer, but during the winter, I have to cut my expenses to almost nothing. Anytime I mention how tight money is, she gets worried that her cell phone will be turned off — like, what the heck!?

I’ve been thinking about putting her phone on a separate branch and telling her to handle it herself. AITA?

