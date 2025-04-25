Friend Backed Out Of A Joint Trip At The Last Minute, So The Rest Of The Group Refused To Cover Her Cancellation Costs

Everyone loves the idea of a group vacation — until it’s time to pay for it.

One friend group had been meticulously planning their travel, until one friend suddenly wanted out.

But when the rest of the travelers refused to foot the bill for her flakiness, an all-out feud broke out.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not cancelling my friend from a trip she bailed on, and refusing to cover her costs? I (18M) booked a group holiday months ago with three friends. I’m the main booker, so everything goes through me.

The ground rules were laid for the trip from the very beginning.

We agreed right at the start: if anyone cancels for any reason, the costs are on them. Everyone said yes.

But then, one friend threw a wrench in the plans.

Now, one of my friends suddenly decides she doesn’t want to go anymore — not because of an emergency, illness, or money trouble, but because of “tension in the group.”

It soon becomes clear this cancellation is going to cost them.

She asks me to cancel her. I contact the travel agency and find out: It would cost her €471 in cancellation fees.

Me and the other two would have to pay €240 more each since the total cost gets split over fewer people.

The rest of the group refuses to front the bill.

So I say: absolutely not. I’m not making everyone else pay because she changed her mind. I also contacted the agency to tell them not to make any changes to the booking unless I give written permission (which I haven’t).

But the flaky friend continues to push.

She keeps pushing for the booking number and tries to contact the agency herself. I eventually give it to her, but I’m clear: you don’t get to bail and expect us to clean up the mess for you.

Then she starts acting like she’s the victim.

Now she’s mad. She’s acting like I’m cold and unreasonable for not just “handling it.” She’s being super passive-aggressive, playing the victim, and acting like she’s taking the high road — when in reality, she’s just making everything harder for the rest of us.

Now the rest of the group is left wondering whether they’re in the wrong.

I’ve stopped replying to her messages at this point. We’re still going on the trip, and her spot is just going to stay empty. So… AITA for not canceling her and refusing to take on extra costs for a trip she voluntarily dropped out of?

Group trips require responsibility and commitment.

Clearly this girl didn’t have what it took.

What did Reddit have to say?

This friend knew exactly what the terms were upfront.

Her flakiness shouldn’t cost the rest of the friend group their hard-earned money.

She knew exactly what she was signing up for and still decided to flake.

A vacation was supposed to be about making memories, not covering someone else’s costs.

She wanted out, and now she’s stuck with the price of her decision.

