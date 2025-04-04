Friend Struggles With Overeating, But Gets Offended When Asked To Bring Her Own Food

This person loves hosting friends but has one guest who treats their fridge like an all-you-can-eat buffet.

AITA For asking my friend to bring her own food when she asks to come over. My friend has a pretty big appetite and when she comes over she frequently eats many of my groceries. I am on a limited budget and I cannot afford to feed her appetite. When she comes over she will typically eat 40-60$ worth of groceries.

Is your friend really an elephant?

I am all for feeding my guests refreshments and providing snacks and meals and I only invite my friends over when I’m in the financial position to host. The friend in question asks me almost weekly if she can come over, she usually says she’s having a hard time and needs a friend. I am always hesitant to have her over because of the amount of my groceries she helps herself to. If I have a full multipack of food she will leave me with one or twos in addition to having whatever else she finds in my fridge or pantry.

She doesn’t need a friend, she needs a restaurant.

I recently addressed my concern with her and told her that if I invite her over I plan on providing snacks/meals however if she asks to come over she needs to provide her own food. She did not take this well and felt I was shaming her eating habits (she does have a tendency to find comfort in food and often struggles with over eating). She pointed out that I didn’t have this rule for my other friends to which I tried to explain was because they never ate so much that I felt the need to implement any kind of rules restrictions.

If the shoe fits…

She said I was an AH* for shaming her for her biggest insecurity and for singling her out by creating rules for her that I don’t have with other friends. I knew she struggled with food but still asked if she could supply her own snacks and meals when she asks to come over. AITA?

At some point, it stops being hospitality and starts being a free meal plan.

Reddit agrees…

Listen…

The fridge isn’t free game just because the door’s open, right?

