Friend’s Laptop Went Missing, But When She Helped Find It, She Ended Up Caught In A Web Of Drama And Betrayal

High school is often a breeding ground for drama, where every misstep can lead to a domino effect of misunderstandings.

In this case, one girl’s attempt to do the right thing in helping her friend find a missing laptop sets off a chain reaction that leaves everyone questioning who’s really in the wrong.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for telling my friend who stole his laptop? I (17F) had a situation at school yesterday. Basically, my friend Marcus (18M) bought a new MacBook Pro to use for his classes instead of the ones provided by the school. We go to a small STEM high school, and by the end of the day, most people had seen him using it in class. (This is relevant later.)

But then Marcus made a shocking discovery.

During 2nd period, he opened his backpack and started panicking because his laptop was gone. He immediately went back to the locker room (he has period 1 PE) and searched for it. On the Find My app, it looked like it was inside the Band Room. Only a handful of kids could have probably stolen the laptop from the locker room and gotten to the band room on time, so together we listed some suspects.

They thought they knew who was to blame, so they started doing some investigating.

We suspected it was probably Nicholas (18M), but we didn’t have any proof. A few periods later, I see my other friend Eric (18M), who is in the band during 2nd period.

He gave the two a promising lead.

I asked Eric if he had seen anything. Eric began laughing and said, “Oh yeah!” He told me that Owen (17M) and Nicholas (18M) had taken it around the band room to mess with Marcus. Owen and Marcus used to be best friends but are currently acting super strange. Nicholas is your typical delinquent high school kid. Eric told me that they had hidden the laptop in the boys’ bathroom in a “safe place” and just wanted to “scare” Marcus. I shrugged and said, “That’s dumb, and if somebody did this to you or me, you would be ticked.”

So she relays the information she learned from Eric back to Marcus.

Anyways, I had last period with Marcus and told him where it was. He retrieved it, and it was fine, but he pressured me to tell him how I knew. I told Marcus later through iMessage in a voice memo about Owen and Nicholas’s involvement.

But here’s where things start to get messy.

Marcus then sent the voice memo to Owen, confronting him about it. Owen sent it back to Eric because he felt as though Eric mis-explained it to me. The problem was, Eric got super mad at me in the past for telling people about his secret girlfriend.

Suddenly, she finds herself in the hot seat.

He told me he is never telling me any secrets again and called me an AH for now telling Marcus about this after he trusted me. I got mad at Marcus for sending my voice memo to Owen and spreading it around to all the guys. But what do I do here? AITAH?

She was right to help Marcus retrieve his laptop, although no one ever saw it going like this.

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say.

This commenter thinks the boys’ explanation for the missing laptop was meant to hide more sinister intentions.

“Friends” most definitely don’t behave this way.

She may have done the right thing by helping Marcus find the laptop, but she made several critical mistakes.

This user also thinks she should have been more careful.

It’s hard to regret standing by your friend, even when it all blows up in your face.

