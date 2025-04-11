Girlfriend Has A Fun Gift Idea For Her Boyfriend’s 21st Birthday, But One Of The People Participating Feels Misled About The Plans

Sometimes it can be fun to get together with a bunch of friends, family members or coworkers and all go in together on one really cool gift idea to surprise someone for their birthday.

AITA Best Friend’s Girlfriend Won’t Let Me Watch Him Open My Gift So my (m23) best friend’s (m20) girlfriend (f20) added me on Snapchat about 2 weeks ago asking if I’d like to participate in this gift idea she had for his 21st birthday. The idea was to have a bunch of his friends and her family get him 21 different album vinyls for his record player to celebrate him turning 21, and have him open it at her grandmother’s house. She asked if I’d like to be a part of the idea and get him one of them, and of course I said yes. So I order the vinyl I had in mind for him and wait for it to be delivered to my house.

Which brings us to today… The vinyl finally came in the mail, and his birthday is just under 2 weeks away. I messaged his girlfriend, and this is the conversation that followed. Me: “hey, his vinyl finally came in the mail”.

Her: “great, I’ll have my friend come pick it up later on this week.” Me: “wdym? aren’t we all meeting at your grandmother’s house to celebrate and watch him open the gifts?” Her: “imma record him open all of them” Me: “wdym you’re gonna record it?” “I can’t come watch him open the gift I’m getting him?” Her: “No” Me: “I genuinely cannot tell if you’re joking…”

Her: “I’m not joking” Me: “so you’re celebrating his 21st birthday with you, him, and your nana, and you asked me to get a gift and not come??? Am I hearing this right?” Her: “no, he’s just opening his gifts here” Me: “I understand that, but you said you’re gonna record it and that I can’t be there to watch” Her: “yea, and?” “Nobody else is gonna be here either” “My friend said she can pick your stuff up this week”

Mind you, when she first messaged me 2 weeks ago, she said “we’re all gonna watch him open them on his birthday,” so I was under the impression we’d do the sensible thing and… bring him the gifts. Am I losing my mind or is this incredibly rude? I feel pretty upset considering him and I have been friends for 13 years, and it appears that I’m no longer invited to the celebration where she plans to have him open all these vinyl gifts she’s having everyone get for him. What do I even do about this?

It puts me in a tough spot because now I have to decide between conceding my self-respect by letting her give him my gift or risking the purpose and punctuality of the surprise gift idea for him (because if I refuse to give her the vinyl, he’ll only have 20 to open at one time instead of 21 to match his age). I know that me showing up to the celebration uninvited would be pretty awkward, so that’s off the table. But what should I do here? Do I give in and let her take the vinyl to give to him from me or should I just say “nah, I’ll just give it to him myself”? And what do I say beyond that? Let me know what you guys think. Am I being a jerk for wanting to remove myself from this plan?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

