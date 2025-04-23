Hacker Tricked Her Brother Into Sending Money, So She Turned The Scammer’s Inbox Into A Never-Ending Nightmare

The internet is full of scams, but every now and then, a scammer picks the wrong target.

After a fraudster swindled a woman’s brother, the scammers quickly learned that messing with someone who has too much free time is a dangerous game.

Scam my brother out of $500? Enjoy getting spam emails on the account you use to scam. Probably won’t make a massive dent in the long run because I’m sure these people have lots of emails to run their nonsense, but it scared the dude and distracted him long enough to do what needed to be done.

So, Thursday night (currently writing this on Saturday afternoon), my husband, mum, and I go out to dinner with my brother. On our way home, my husband is driving and gets a message from one of his friends on Instagram asking for his help. They say they need help getting back into their account, and he said, “I’ve seen that screen. Can you help them, please?” I say, “Sure.”

Long story short, I accidentally fall for a hack on his Instagram, and he loses access to it.

My brother, who, for all intents and purposes, is a bit of a moron sometimes, got asked by the person on my husband’s account for $100. He sends the money. Then they ask for $400 more, and he sends that, too. By the time he finds out it’s a scam, he’s down $500.

I’m going to be honest, I’m both hormonal and bored, and this dummy used an email to contact my husband to get the code to get into Instagram, so I get to work. It started out with the scammer messaging my husband’s finsta (fake Instagram) last night. I play with him a little bit over there, and he blocks the account. So I create a series of Instagram accounts and harass the guy for about two hours. When he’s blocked all of those, I really ramp up the crazy. I message him via the email and let him know this is far from over. He blocks me there.

And, when I should be sleeping, I painstakingly spend six more hours signing the email up for spam, religious groups, adult stores — anything and everything that would get him frustrated and email him several times a day. In the end, I didn’t get to sleep until about 4:30 a.m.

I don’t think we’ll get the $500 back, and that’s a lesson my brother will have to learn, unfortunately. But we did end up getting the account back.

I guess the spam emails worked, and the scammer must not have been able to get to the Instagram notification in time to stop my husband from logging back in and locking it down.

Sure, it was a lot of effort, but I’m currently out of work with not much to do in my small town, so it was fun to mess with the guy for a while and was totally worth the lost sleep.

The money may be gone, but hey, so is the scammer’s peace of mind!

