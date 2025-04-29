Hamburger Helper Customer Accidentally Picked Up Two Different Kinds And Was Left Befuddled By The Differences He Saw

I’ve always thought Hamburger Helper was one of the most misleading names for a food product.

I mean, sure, I guess it TECHNICALLY makes sense. It’s there to HELP your hamburger be better.

Or it’s helped BY hamburger? Is hamburger the helper here?

I just think if “hamburger” is the first word in the name and there’s no burger in the box, you’re trying to trick me.

And perhaps they ARE, according to this video from TikTok user @tfb1967:

“So I accidentally got two different types of Hamburger Helper. I got the deluxe and just regular. So I started thinking; what’s the difference between the deluxe and regular? So I got to looking.”

“The deluxe calls for two tablespoons of butter.”

“This does not. The regular does not.”

“But the big difference is the deluxe is 5.5 ounces…”

“…and the regular is 6.6 ounces.”

“So you’re actually getting more Hamburger Helper with the regular than the deluxe. And all you’re doing with the deluxe is putting your own butter in it. This is how you’re being scammed.”

Of course, it’s just mac & cheese, and there are cheaper options for that.

Maybe it’s some creative math?

It’s all about the cheese, really.

Judge not, lest ye be a jerk.

I tried to find some official ingredients to compare side by side, but wasn’t able to track down anything reliable online.

One guy in the comments pasted some info in, but said he got it from ChatGPT, which is about as reliable as a rumor mill.

So, get to the stores, sleuths.

