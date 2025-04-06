He Doesn’t Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

The term “irreconcilable differences” is often cited as a legal justification for divorce.

But what if you’re not married?

This unmarried couple is having a baby together, and they’re arguing about baby names.

While most couples have a hard time picking the baby’s first name, this couple is having trouble deciding on the baby’s last name.

Let’s see both sides of the story.

AITA for giving the baby my last name?

So here is the dilemma – me (28f) and my boyfriend (30m) have been dating for 3 years, but we are not married. Moreover, he proclaims that he doesn’t believe in formal marriage and says it’s a scam for men.

Now they have a baby to think about.

Recently we’ve had an “oops” and I got pregnant, and while it wasn’t planned, we talked about children before and both wanted to be parents eventually.

However, he wants to give the baby his last name, and I think that no ring => baby gets my last name. Now he is saying that I am holding the baby’s name hostage and pressuring him into marriage, and that I am an AH. So, Reddit, am I?

Her logic seems reasonable.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

It’s easier if you have the same last name as your kids.

Are we traditionalists here, or nah?

This may shock you to your very core:

Can’t have your cake and also be a jerk.

Just a whole lot of yikes.

