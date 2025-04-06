April 6, 2025 at 1:48 pm

He Doesn’t Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

by Ben Auxier

newborn baby holding mom and dad's fingers

Shutterstock/Reddit

The term “irreconcilable differences” is often cited as a legal justification for divorce.

But what if you’re not married?

This unmarried couple is having a baby together, and they’re arguing about baby names.

While most couples have a hard time picking the baby’s first name, this couple is having trouble deciding on the baby’s last name.

Let’s see both sides of the story.

AITA for giving the baby my last name?

So here is the dilemma – me (28f) and my boyfriend (30m) have been dating for 3 years, but we are not married.

Moreover, he proclaims that he doesn’t believe in formal marriage and says it’s a scam for men.

Now they have a baby to think about.

Recently we’ve had an “oops” and I got pregnant, and while it wasn’t planned, we talked about children before and both wanted to be parents eventually.

However, he wants to give the baby his last name, and I think that no ring => baby gets my last name.

Now he is saying that I am holding the baby’s name hostage and pressuring him into marriage, and that I am an AH.

So, Reddit, am I?

Her logic seems reasonable.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

It’s easier if you have the same last name as your kids.

2025 03 21 14 46 46 He Doesnt Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

Are we traditionalists here, or nah?

2025 03 21 14 46 58 He Doesnt Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

This may shock you to your very core:

2025 03 21 14 47 08 He Doesnt Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

Can’t have your cake and also be a jerk.

2025 03 21 14 47 19 He Doesnt Want To Get Tied Down In Marriage, But He Still Insists His Baby Should Have His Last Name

Just a whole lot of yikes.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter