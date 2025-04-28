He Found Out His Wife Was Cheating On Him, So He Scheduled A Date With Someone Else Three Days After His Mother-In-Law’s Demise
Few things in life are more painful than having a spouse cheat on you.
What would you do if you found out your wife was cheating, so you scheduled a date with someone else but then found out your soon-to-be ex’s mom passed away the day before the date was scheduled?
That is what happened to the husband in this story, so he went on the date but now his ‘wife’ says he should have cancelled and been there to comfort her.
Check it out.
AITAH For going on a date 3 days after my exes mother passed away?
I found out on March 13 that my ex was developing an emotional attachment with another man.
They had been secretly messaging and talking on the phone for at least 3 months.
(She swears they only had one date in person and only held hands and kissed one time) it was this date that caused my suspicion which lead me to find out.
Confused or not, she is having an affair.
She says she has feelings for both of us and is “confused”.
After going through the roller coaster of emotions (anger, sadness, worthlessness) I told her that she needed to move out to figure out what she wanted.
Last weekend her car died so she couldn’t move out.
This is very sad.
Then on Thursday the 27th her mom had a massive stroke and passed away on Friday.
Since she was already talking to another man, I started online dating a week prior to her mom.
I had a date set up for Monday the 31st before we found out about her mom.
I was honest with my ex about the date and she made it out like I was a horrible person.
I guess she should have thought about that before cheating.
That she needed me and how could i do that to her.
I know she told the other man about her mom and I’m sure is being consoled by him as well although maybe not in person.
AITAH For not rescheduling my date?
We had a great time playing at an arcade but it’s weird being with someone else.
AITA?
If she wanted you to be there for her, she shouldn’t have been cheating.
Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this situation.
Absolutely, the ex gets no sympathy.
This commenter says the ex needs a reality check.
Yup, his dating is none of his ex’s business.
This person says they aren’t together anymore.
This is all that needs to be said.
Actions, meet consequences.
They always pop up when you don’t want them to.
