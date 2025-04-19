He Got A Birthday Cake From His Girlfriend, But Didn’t Understand Why Accepting A Birthday Pie From His Mom Was Disrespectful

Birthdays usually are all about what the birthday person wants.

But in this man’s case, he wanted both the cake his girlfriend bought for him & his mom’s pie. But his girlfriend felt offended by that.

Now he’s wondering if he was inconsiderate with both of them.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for not telling my mom my gf bought a nice cake for my b-day dinner. So she would make me a pie. For my birthday dinner, my girlfriend went out and had a nice peanut butter chocolate cake made for me. I invited my mom to that dinner and asked her to make party potatoes. She asked about making a dessert and I said I wouldn’t say no and that I would like a Bishop’s pie AKA French silk.

Sounds like a great birthday to me! But then his girlfriend was upset.

My girlfriend is hurt and views this as very disrespectful, stating that she already bought me a nice cake, so why would I need my mom to make me a pie. I really just wanted 2 desserts. Because, well, why wouldn’t you want 2 desserts?

Exactly. But now he’s having post-pie depression.

The pie is just going in the fridge for later, the cake is the star, so to speak, with candles and whatnot. It doesn’t matter to her and I cannot understand where she sees disrespect in this. AITA??

I think he should get a third dessert to establish dominance.

On a serious note, his girlfriend needs to understand that this is not that deep!

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

His girlfriend is taking this situation too seriously.

Cut him some slack, he just wanted pie for his birthday.

