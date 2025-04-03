He Had Mixed Feelings About Keeping The Baby After an Accidental Pregnancy, But Now He’s Gone Off the Rails

Sometimes pregnancies aren’t planned, but sometimes these accidental pregnancies turn into life changing bundles of joy that their parents are so glad they kept.

In today’s story, when the mom got pregnant, the dad didn’t want to keep the baby. The mom kept it anyway, and now that the baby is here, the dad isn’t exactly father of the year.

The parents’ relationship is on the rocks, and the mom isn’t sure what to do about child support.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for asking for child support? I (27F) have a 3 and a half month old baby boy, my ex partner (25 M) didn’t want me to keep the baby when I was pregnant.

I always told him that he didn’t have to stay or even sign the birth certificate if he didn’t feel ready. However, he stayed the entire pregnancy and then when baby was born. He signed the birth certificate and I even let him give baby his last name.

And now, he can’t handle it.

In the past month he has been extremely resentful and full of rage, we haven’t been living together until recently so I chalk it down to sleep deprivation since he isn’t used to the nights with baby. I don’t make him get up, feed, settle or get baby back in the cot during the night either. I do it all every night, and wake up at 6am when baby starts his day. I do 95% of the work. Ex only had him alone twice for half an hour maximum.

It’s getting really bad.

This morning I was exhausted as I’ve been going through a miscarriage (accidental pregnancy again), am in extreme pain and had been up multiple times during the night again. So I asked him to do the morning shift for me, only an hour so I could get a bit more sleep. He ignored me initially, then went off at me, saying that it’s unfair that I expect him to do things for a child he was forced to have. That I am toxic for ‘using’ baby against him when I ask him why he won’t do things for baby that I do every day. I didn’t say a word, just got up and went for a walk to clear my head.

And the storm-out commenced.

When I got home he got up, left baby alone in a dark room on his changing mat so ex could use the bathroom (I was around and he could have given me baby or at least put the light on for him). Then he got dressed and packed all his stuff. I barely spoke.

It turned into an argument.

He was raging at me still, telling me to listen to his feelings (I’ve heard it all before a million times when he gets angry, he always apologizes for what he says). I’d honestly had enough as he has left multiple times in the past 2 weeks, so I asked him when he was leaving and to pay me child support. He said he won’t until he’s been gone a week and I’m just trying to get my hands in his pockets cos I’m mad.

So where do we go from here?

Now I’ve financed everything with baby, and this new flat. Ex complained for everything he’s ever bought and said we don’t need things that we clearly do (more bottles, new clothes when baby grows). He says I just want him to pay my bills, when he signed on the lease too. Aitah for asking for money or is it justified?

Wow. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to be a very good dad, but he is one whether he likes it or not. That means he does owe her child support.

Let’s look through some comments on Reddit:

He did sign the birth certificate.

A lot of people had a similar reaction:

You gotta remember who’s really benefitting here.

He signed up, he can’t un-sign up.

This is how this works.

If he doesn’t want to pay, get a judge to make him.

