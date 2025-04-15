He Kept Taking His Stress Out On His Wife, But Finally She Gave Him Something To Be Stressed About

This husband thought “for better or worse” meant he could treat his wife like a punching bag after a long day.

But after one too many passive-aggressive comments and cold shoulders, she finally told him exactly what she wasn’t: his stress toy.

Now the household’s tense and he’s sulking, but is she really in the wrong for standing up for herself?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for telling my husband i’m not his stress toy My (25f) husband (27m) has a habit every night before sleeping, he wraps his arms around me and puts one leg over my legs and squeezes my body into his, he says that it brings him comfort. The problem is he is strong and he squeezes me hard to the point where it is painful, sometimes i even notice marks on my back from his forearms pressing into it. I told him to be more gentle but he says that is the only way he feels satisfied.

Her pain is his comfort? Odd…

Yesterday I decided that i had enough and i told him that i will no longer tolerate him squeezing me every night. He said “why not, i really like doing that it brings it brings me comfort.” I answered “it brings you comfort at my expense, i’m not your stress toy” and he said “a stress toy? That is an exaggeration, you are just petty.”

Petty? You’re HURTING her!

Our conversation ended at that and this morning he has already left when i woke up (we usually wake up at the same time). AITA?

Sometimes drawing a boundary feels harsher than it is—but silence would’ve cost her peace.

Reddit sees this as nothing but abuse.

Like, literally, there needs to be some big words happening here.

This person says an escalation needs to happen or leave.

Moral of the story?

If he wants a stress ball, he can get one from Amazon.

