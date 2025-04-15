He Took Her To Applebee’s As A First Date Test, And She Passed With Flying Colors When She Pulled Out A Buzzballz

There was a video that went viral maybe a month or two back that featured a woman complaining – in front of her date – that he hadn’t taken her to a fancy enough place to eat.

This is kind of the opposite of that, if you need a little positivity.

Here’s the vid from TikTok user @ivadoublenn78:

“Brought her to Applebees for our first date to see if she was going to be embarrassed,” the caption begins.

“But she was actually excited and pulled out Buzzballz out of her purse so we didn’t have to ‘buy a bunch of overpriced drinks.'”

The whole thing is capped off with three emojis; crying, a heart, and a WEDDING RING.

Sounds like the “test” went well.

Some commenters really didn’t like the idea of this whole thing:

Others thought the principle was fine, but this specific choice was wrong.

Others defended the honor of their beloved chain restaurant / parent.

And here was an extra hot take:

What would you make of this date?

