He Took His Kids To A Diner While His Wife Was In Surgery, But She Thought They All Should Have Stayed

AITA for taking our kids to eat while my wife was in surgery? “My wife went in for a relatively minor surgery. She wanted me and our kids (9 and 12 at the time) to be there for support, and of course we wanted to be there as well. (I would have been there regardless). As she was being prepped to go in, she said we don’t have to stay in the waiting room, and I should take the kids to the cafeteria to get something to eat. We kissed and said our love you’s and goodbyes and headed for the elevator.

When we got to the cafeteria, nothing looked good. We realized one of our favorite diners was next door, the kids really love the pancakes there, so we headed over. We had a great meal and headed back. Her surgery and recovery time was about 5 hours, so we spent the rest of the time in the waiting room. Once we got home, my wife asked the kids what they had to eat.

They told her about the pancakes and my wife got mad at me. She asked me how I could have left the hospital while she was in surgery. She said “what if there was an emergency?” I didn’t want to upset her while she was recovering, so I had the kids go play and left her to rest. We were right next door and the hospital had my phone number. AITA for leaving the hospital to get food?”

