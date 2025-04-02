He Was Shopping For Some Movie Snacks, But What He Found Was Extremely Upsetting
by Ben Auxier
Listen, I consider myself a pretty tolerant person.
Your preferences and lifestyle are your own decisions, and I will make room for that even if I disagree.
But there are limits.
Like the one pointed out in this video by TikTok user @raeonartez:
“So I’m at the Family Dollar getting some snacks for movie night, right?”
“Look at this. If I ever see anybody buy a all banana bag of Laffy Taffy’s, I’m cutting you off. You no longer friends with me. I don’t even know you.”
“Cause that’s a sick person. Disgusting.”
@raeonartez
Why would they even make that 🤢 #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage
A lot of degenerates showed on up in the comments.
Just completely unforgivable stuff.
I can’t believe what I’m reading.
You’re all diseased!
My faith in humanity has officially dropped.
