He Was Shopping For Some Movie Snacks, But What He Found Was Extremely Upsetting

Listen, I consider myself a pretty tolerant person.

Your preferences and lifestyle are your own decisions, and I will make room for that even if I disagree.

But there are limits.

Like the one pointed out in this video by TikTok user @raeonartez:

“So I’m at the Family Dollar getting some snacks for movie night, right?”

“Look at this. If I ever see anybody buy a all banana bag of Laffy Taffy’s, I’m cutting you off. You no longer friends with me. I don’t even know you.”

“Cause that’s a sick person. Disgusting.”

A lot of degenerates showed on up in the comments.

Just completely unforgivable stuff.

I can’t believe what I’m reading.

You’re all diseased!

My faith in humanity has officially dropped.

