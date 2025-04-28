Head Teller Knew The Branch Needed More Cash, But When The Bosses Ignored Their Expertise, It Led To A Financial Snafu That Was Totally Avoidable

Banks are supposed to be precise in handling cash, but even automated systems can miss the mark.

One astute head teller wanted to follow their expertise, but when told to just follow the

rules blindly, the chaotic consequences were both inevitable and strangely comical.

Ok, I’ll do it your way Back in the 2000s, I worked in a bank, and for two of those years, I was the head teller. As the head teller, I also had to keep up with the cash in the vault. Now, it is never a good look for a bank to run low on money, but it happens.

With that being said, I would try to order so that I didn’t have too much, but enough on hand to keep us from panicking. There was a system that would tell me at the end of the week how much money I should order and/or ship out. I will be honest with you, I went with my gut on this because I knew my “house” I paid attention to what kind of week it was going to be, i.e., holiday weekend, heavy payday, etc.

So, my bosses came to me to tell me that I was ordering too much and ignoring what the system said. My response: You can also see that I’m using whatever I’m ordering. I’m not just hoarding. So I was told: just do what the system says. Ok, bet.

I gave my team the heads-up. The next few weeks are going to suck. They’re telling me that I’m ordering too much, so I’m going to do EXACTLY what they told me to do. You can direct all of the bull to me. If people get mad, don’t worry about it. I’ll take the heat.

So for 3 weeks, I did exactly as I was told. And what I thought was going to happen did. It got to the point where we’re cashing large checks in $20s, and barely able to do that.

Apparently, the complaints started going uphill because the following conversation happened:

Bosses: We’re getting complaints about the branch not having enough big bills. Me: I figured that would happen. Bosses: We want to know why.

Me: I’m doing exactly what I was told. Whatever the system is telling me to do, I’m doing. But y’all already knew that. Bosses: This can’t keep happening. Me: It wasn’t happening when I was ordering the way I needed to. So now you have a choice to make.

Bosses: Do what you need to do, for now. Until we figure this out. Me: Ok.

I was pretty much left alone after that. As a side note: I actually reached out to that specific department to ask about a workaround so that I wouldn’t have to keep having this conversation. The solution they gave was SO simple! And I never had that issue again.

It turns out the best solution was one thought of by the person who knew the job best, not some automated system.

Who would have thought?

Bosses of the world: Never underestimate your employees!

