Her Aunt Threw Her Daughter’s Shoes Away After She Specifically Said She Wanted Them Back, So This Woman Gave Her Aunt An Ultimatum

AITA after telling my Aunt they can’t respect my decisions then my kid can’t come over anymore? I (33F) have an aunt (53F). She sometimes picks up my daughter (6F) for overnights at her place. My daughter recently returned from one of those trips.

During the trip, I got a phone call about my daughter’s toes being red. Maybe the shoes were too small. My aunt wanted to throw them out, but I was going to pass them on to my younger niece (2F). My kid hasn’t worn those shoes much.

My aunt’s boyfriend said he was worried I would put them back in her. I said I wouldn’t if they were small, but I wanted them back to pass down to my niece. Turns out, she decided to go to my mom (53F) for permission to ditch the shoes. My mom gave the blessing since she didn’t know why I wanted them back.

When my daughter was dropped off, my aunt dropped her and her stuff off quickly. Then she bolted, which was weird for her. As I was emptying my daughter’s luggage, I noticed said shoes were not in there. My daughter said that they told her they were keeping the shoes for safe keeping, but I found out the truth shortly after.

I tried calling my aunt, but she is not answering. It’s not just about the shoes, but this has happened multiple times with other things. Like when my mom said it was okay, she thinks her being my mom negates my decisions for my daughter.

AITA for saying if my decision can’t be respected, then my daughter can’t come over? The same goes if my daughter can’t return with everything she brought.

