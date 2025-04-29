Her Babysitting Clients Tried To Ruin Her Reputation, So She Defended Herself And Other Babysitters Blacklisted Them

Babysitting should be a straightforward thing.

You babysit. Then you get paid.

But if you’re not working for money and for something else instead, it can get messy.

See how this babysitter dealt with it.

AITA for getting my neighbor and client banned by all the local babysitters after they tried to renege on a deal?

Over the holidays I got a chance to go to the Caribbean with my neighbors as their nanny. My parents weren’t thrilled but it was after Christmas so they let me go. The deal was pretty simple.

But it was not simple.

It was ten days at an all inclusive resort. I would share a room with the kids and take care of them for seven days and nights. A door joined our rooms.

In return I got $500 and three days to myself. My parents insisted I get everything in writing so there were no mistakes. Basically we agreed that I would work two days and take one day off. Over and over. No problem I thought and I checked out the included activities and any excursions I might like. On my third day off I had planned to go scuba diving. I got up early and went on my excursion.

When I got back the parents were mad that I had left without warning. I reminded them that we had a deal and they said that they had met another couple there and were going golfing and that I screwed up their plans. I don’t know why they made plans on one of my free days.

They were upset all the way home. When we got back they posted about how irresponsible I was.

So she took action.

One of the other families called me to get my side of the story. I sent them a picture of the deal we agreed on. They said they knew I wouldn’t do what I was being accused of. Then they started commenting on the posts by my neighbors. My parents did this also. But I think everyone thought they were just protecting me. So now it’s a big deal and everyone knows that they tried to change our deal without talking to me. Some of the other babysitters, or their parents, are now saying that they won’t babysit for my neighbors any more. I feel bad about it because they paid a lot for my vacation. And if they had asked I probably would have switched my excursion to the last day. Anyway they are upset that I narced, which I didn’t. They said that I could have talked to them if I had a problem. But I’m not the one who made it public.

Here is what people are saying.

It is so important to have allies.

It’s terrible! But cheap people are like this. I’m a freelancer. I know.

Bad idea. Don’t.

Exactly. I’m glad they are blacklisted.

No, her folks should have not supported her working such appalling wages.

Let that be a lesson, cheap people.

Don’t be rude to your childcare provider.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.