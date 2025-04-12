Her Boyfriend Gave A Big Speech At His Promotion Party, But When He Thanked Her For Putting Up With Him, She Took It As An Insult

A good partner is someone with whom joys are doubled and burdens are cut in half.

But sometimes, that balance feels off.

Like in this story where a girlfriend goes above and beyond to support her boyfriend while he’s working towards a big promotion.

Instead of making her feel appreciated, he makes her the butt of his jokes and blames her for not laughing along.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for leaving my bf’s promotion party after his speech? I (29F) had been with my boyfriend (32M) for almost 3 years. He recently got a big promotion at work, and honestly I was really proud of him. I helped him prep for it, supported him during all the stressful weeks, picked up extra stuff at home so he could focus.

So it was time to party!

Anyway, he threw a party to celebrate. Fancy rooftop thing, catered food, drinks, a lot of coworkers and friends, even some family. All good. At one point he got up to give a little speech and started thanking people—his boss, coworkers, his parents… and then he goes: “And of course, thanks to my girlfriend for putting up with me basically being a ghost the last few months. You deserve a medal or something.”

He wasn’t done.

People laughed. I kind of smiled but it felt off. Then he followed up with: “She’s not climbing the corporate ladder or anything, but she keeps the house running and makes sure I don’t starve.” More laughs.

Pretty minimalizing, I gotta say.

I just stood there feeling like I’d been slapped in front of everyone. No mention of how I supported him emotionally, nothing about how I helped him through burnout or took on extra stuff to make his life easier. Just some weak jokes at my expense. I didn’t say anything. Just left. Quietly. Texted him that I was going home.

And then the aftermath arrived:

He didn’t even notice I was gone till like 2 hours later. When he got home he was [angry], said I embarrassed him and that it was “just a joke.” Said I was too sensitive and ruined his night. Some of his friends agree with him, but mine say I had every right to feel hurt. So… AITAH for walking out?

A joke isn’t a joke if it hurts someone’s feelings.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit:

Your boots were made for walkin’.

He’d like to thank all the little people.

That’s a major dig.



This is, at best, a HORRIBLE attempt at humor.

