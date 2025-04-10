Her Boyfriend Is Being Difficult About The Food In The House, So She Wants Them To Get Completely Separate Groceries

Isn’t it great when grown adults can’t take care of themselves?!?!

AITA for now wanting my BF M(28) to buy his own groceries? “I work at a grocery store (TJ’s) so it’s very easy for me to pick up groceries. Typically I don’t mind because I live to try new products and I can get all the things I like. I enjoy shopping at my store because I get a really good discount and he doesn’t like shopping there because he doesn’t like the food or thinks it’s too expensive even with the discount.

He makes a lot more than me and pays more in rent. He won’t let me forget it. He also is not creative and won’t try new things unless I buy it, so it’s frustrating when I’m shopping for the both of us and he’s like “I only eat chicken and rice, no sauces, nothing else” then there he is using everything I bought. He also pays for meats and proteins and I pay for everything else.

My BF works from remote. HE NEVER tells me when we are running out of things, never makes a list, won’t even think to text me at work to pick up stuff so typically we end up having to go back to work or to another grocery store. Well today, I open the fridge and of course things I buy all the time are out. He leaves sauces out overnight to spoil, and it makes me mad. He claims he doesn’t eat during the day so he’s not aware of things running out. I think he’s just oblivious.

I confront him about it and he gets super defensive and tries to throw me under the bus. Now I want to completely separate our groceries. Idk how, but I feel like I contribute a lot more than he does food wise. I don’t understand how couples typically split groceries but he’s always eating everything and I just refill it.”

