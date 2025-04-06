Her Boyfriend’s Mom Has Been A Burden During The Holidays, But She’s Not Sure Cutting Her Off Totally Is The Right Move

Sometimes, the parents of our significant others can be a major thorn in our sides.

Am I right, or am I right?

You better believe that I’m right!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if she took things too far when it comes to her boyfriend’s mother.

Get all the details below!

AITA? BF’s mom thinks she’s expecting, is driving me insane, I want limited interaction on Xmas? “I’ve been with BF “Ted”for 2 yr, moved in 6 months ago. The last time he saw his family was before pandemic, we are in another country, so we saved and went this year for Thanksgiving. The plan was to spend 8 days there and his parents could come for a few days for Xmas to our home.

She was warned…

Ted warned me that his mom was eccentric, had to be committed before and I should just go along with her. What he neglected to say is that his mom thinks she is pregnant. For years. She has a nursery. Takes vitamins.

Wow, this is pretty sad.

Everyone acts like this is true. And she demands all cater to her. I asked if she was being treated for mental illness. They were offended. I was shocked in the beginning but assumed she was harmless. No. If she is not getting enough attention she faints. She has tantrums all the time and blames it on hormones. Has cravings in the middle of the night and made Ted look for some greasy cake, just to say it passed when he showed up at 5 am with the cake. Has an Xmas list filled with baby items. If one of the daughters wants to borrow something for their kids (she has soooooo much stuff) she loses it. These are just some examples. One night, we were stressed because of a huge fight among his siblings and went out with his sister and family to sushi. It was quite a treat, we didn’t go out for months to save for this trip. We took a small box back home, paid it ourselves, because FIL loves it. MIL snapped, saying that was bad for the baby, threw it away…

She doesn’t want to deal with this.

Anyway, I’ve been struggling with the idea of having them over Xmas. Originally we were going to go to the country side, to my parents, while they were here, but I have older relatives with health issues and don’t want that drama near them. So we were supposed to go to dinner on the 24th and leave after lunch on the 25th. His parents didn’t want to stay in our apartment because it is a one bedroom, and mil needs a bathroom to herself due to morning sickness. The fighting has been constant. Everything is bad in her eyes and I can’t say anything because it isn’t good for the baby.

Yikes…

I’ve picked up extra shifts, I’ve been barely at home since they are here, and told Ted I was not taking his parents to my family. Ted can either stay with them and ride with them to lunch on the 25th and we leave 2 hours max after they arrive (basically sit, eat, leave) or they don’t come at all. He says it’s because his parents travelled far to stay with us, he is exhausted, they’ve been essentially with him or alone the last days and i’m not understanding. I told him he lied to me about his mom and that them coming was his idea to ease “the burden” on his siblings, something i only understood now. None of them live less than a 15 hour drive from their parents, by the way.”

Well, this sounds like a total nightmare!

What a crazy story.

