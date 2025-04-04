April 4, 2025 at 12:22 am

Her Boyfriend’s Parents Won’t Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

Woman is crying and the man is hugging her from behind, trying to comfort her

New grandparents can be protective, but some take it a bit too far.

This woman is living with her boyfriend’s family.

They got too controlling when they found out she was pregnant, so she plans to leave their house without telling them.

Is that the right thing to do, or a big mistake?

Let’s read the story to decide.

AITA for not telling my bf’s parents I’m going home

I (24F) recently found out I’m pregnant.

I’m currently living with my boyfriend’s (21M) family on a farm.

It’s far from my own family.

This pregnant woman’s living conditions are not ideal.

His dad has made passes at me.

He now insists we must stay in their unsanitary home, especially since I’m carrying his grandchild.

By unsanitary, I mean full of animal waste and garbage.

So now, she plans to leave without telling her boyfriend’s parents.

They’re trying to control me and our future child, and they have even threatened to call CPS on both of us if I visit my family.

My boyfriend and I have planned my exit to move back in with my family.

They offer a clean and supportive environment.

Am I the jerk for not telling his parents I’m going home?

It sounds like leaving without telling her boyfriend’s parents is the right move.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 1.45.06 AM Her Boyfriends Parents Wont Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

Just get out, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 1.45.37 AM Her Boyfriends Parents Wont Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

This person shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 1.46.04 AM Her Boyfriends Parents Wont Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

Yes, exactly.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 1.46.29 AM Her Boyfriends Parents Wont Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

And finally, this person suggests leaving and not looking back.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 at 1.47.16 AM Her Boyfriends Parents Wont Let Her Leave With Her Unborn Child, So She Plans To Go To Her Family Without Telling Them

Do what’s best for that tiny baby you’re growing.

