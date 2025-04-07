Her Boyfriend’s Teenage Son Is Such A Slob That She’s Considering Breaking Up With Him, But He Thinks She’s Being Unfair

Well, this sure sounds gross!

AITA for wanting to break up with my boyfriend because of his son? “I knew when we got together he had a child and I am okay with dating someone with a child. When he first introduced his son to me I got along well with him and still do. His son lives full time with the mom. My partner moved into my house 6 months ago and his son comes to visit during the school holidays.

The issue I have and have politely discussed with partner several times now is an issue of hygiene and improper diet. Every time I raise the issue with my partner (I have tried different approaches: delicately and strongly worded. I am met with stubbornness, arguments and an unwillingness for him to say or do anything to “upset” his son.

When his son comes over he raids the fridge for fizzy drinks and cupboard for snacks. He drinks and eats our month long supply in one single day. Partner then asks me to cook a meal for his son except his son only eats chocolate, pizza, chips, garlic bread and chicken nuggets. Nothing else. I asked partner to ask his son to pace himself on the unhealthy snacks/drinks and to at least try once something healthy I make. If he doesn’t like it then next time I’ll make something else. I have asked his son what vegetables/fruits/meats he likes and he said he doesn’t know as he hasn’t tried any. His mother only feeds him oven pizzas or air fryer nuggets. I am willing to cook anything once for him to try and if he likes it I’ll happily make it more often but he turns his nose up at everything and openly mocks me in front of his father for eating healthy. Partner says nothing.

In addition to the above his son bathes maybe 1-2 times a week and also brushes his teeth every 2-3 days and only when asked. If he wasn’t asked he would not do it at all. This is very concerning given the amount of sweets he eats. Otherwise he is a lovely child and I know if he was asked by his parents to slow down on the snacks, try something new/different/healthy to eat, brush his teeth and bathe that he would. I know this because occasionally I ask and he sometimes listens but his father is too timid to ask him to do any of this out of fear he will never want to come back to visit. I try to explain that by asking his son to do these simple things it is equipping him for later life to become more independent and make healthy choices for himself (diet and body) I have learned my lesson and now do not keep any snacks or fizzy drinks at all in the house when he comes over except now his father goes out and buys them for him when I am at work. So I’ve given up on this battle which I will never win, it is what it is and I accept that his poor diet, no matter how hard I try to make him eat even a little healthy, will remain.

The hygiene however is a deal breaker for me and I have insisted that he must shower or bathe at least once in a 24 hour period given that he is a 13 year old teenager and that he must brush his teeth twice daily. My partner does not enforce this at all despite continuously telling me he will. I do not want to be in a relationship with someone who cannot effectively parent and rather than thinking about the long term health and social benefits to his son. (if he smells he might be laughed at or bullied by other children and it is not his fault if he hasn’t learned good hygiene habits, or in the future it might jeopardize his relationship prospects). His father is only concerned with making sure his son thinks he is the better parent. I have no other issues with my partner. I love him very much but the respect I have for him is slowly diminishing because of his inability to effectively parent. Do I wait it out until his son is an adult, do I become THAT nagging “stepmother” (we are not married) or do I wash my hands of the whole situation?”

