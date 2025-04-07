Her Cousin Wants To Go Out Drinking, But She Doesn’t Want To Have To Take Care Of Her When She Gets Wasted

We all have friends or family members like this…

I’m talking about people who like to get incredibly wasted and then it’s up to YOU to make sure they’re taken care of and that they get home safe.

Sounds like a lot of fun, right?

Yuck!

Which brings us to today’s story.

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit and see if you think she’s the jerk in this situation.

AITA refusing to go out drinking with my cousin because I didn’t want to babysit her? “My cousin loves going out to bars and clubs. She invited me to go out with her last weekend, but I told her I wasn’t interested because I don’t like drinking and didn’t want to get wasted. I went out with her once to a club but I just felt bored and wouldn’t wanna clubbing again.

Peer pressure!

She kept pushing, saying i didn’t have to drink and could just come for fun. But then she made a comment that made me realize what she really wanted. She said, “come on, I don’t wanna be out alone. who’s gonna have my back if something happens?”

A ha!

That’s when it hit me. She wasn’t inviting me because she wanted to hang out—she wanted me there to watch over her while she got wasted. I told her if she wasn’t comfortable going out alone, maybe she shouldn’t be going at all. She got mad and accused me of being a bad cousin for not helping her out. My other older cousin said i should have just gone with her since “that’s what family does,” but I don’t think it’s fair to be guilt-tripped into being her babysitter. AITA? for refusing to go out drinking with her?”

You can’t blame her for shooting this plan down!

That doesn’t sound like a good time.

