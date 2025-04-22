Her Entitled Aunt Demanded Money For A Lavish Vacation Home, But She Blocked Her Number And Chose Peace Instead

Money has a way of making even the closest of family ties feel more like tangled knots.

WIBTA for refusing to talk to my Aunt? I’m 25F and I’ve been working full time for the past 3 years. For context, my parents are immigrants but they keep in contact with their friends and family on a regular basis, but I’ve never been close to my Aunt A, one of my dad’s sister. Our personalities just clash and I hate her for enabling her daughter (26F).

I travel for work pretty regularly and I like taking long holidays (Australia, Canada, Japan) at my own expense. I haven’t took a dollar from my parents since I started working full time.

Now, Aunt A wants me to fork out money so that she can buy a holiday house in Thailand for her son (35). Her exact words were, “That girl has so much money before she’s married and she doesn’t even spend it correctly so I’ll spend it for her”.

I’ve been to Thailand, it’s a nice place but I can’t see myself settling down there. No way in heck am I going to be paying for her holiday house when I’m not gonna be staying there. She tried asking my parents first, but they shut her down and she’s asking me now.

I usually stay out of family drama, but I’m being dragged in against my will. I have her number blocked now but she’s dragging my name through the mud with lots of other relatives I’m close to. I refuse to be in the same room as her or even talk to her on the phone and I’m being branded as a disrespectful brat.

My other cousins are on my side, but her daughter just hates me for being the well-behaved kid that all the other uncles and aunts adore. My moms on my side but my dads just being a jerk and refusing to get involved with it. AITA?

