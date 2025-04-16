Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dad’s Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesn’t Think So

What kind of person DEMANDS that someone else pay a hefty sum of money for someone else’s party?

Aren’t you at least supposed to ask first?

That’s what I thought!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit thinks so, too!

That’s why she’s not too happy about this situation.

But the question remains…is she being unreasonable?

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to finance my dad’s 70th birthday? “My dad is turning 70 in December this year and it’s almost April now. My sister and mum have made all arrangements without asking for my input/opinion, etc. Two days after we returned from my husband’s 40th birthday holiday overseas, my sister requested $500-$1,000 to contribute.

Ummm, no.

I politely advised it wasn’t in our finances as we have many big milestones this year. My sister went silent, and I eventually asked if she was still there. She slowly said she was and that she was ‘biting her tongue’ so as not to start an argument with me. I then cheerily said ‘ok, goodnight’ and hung up. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another reader spoke up.

She’s not on board with this idea!

And they didn’t ask her ahead of time, so too bad.

