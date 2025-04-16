April 15, 2025 at 11:35 pm

Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dad’s Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesn’t Think So

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in deep thought

Pexels/Reddit

What kind of person DEMANDS that someone else pay a hefty sum of money for someone else’s party?

Aren’t you at least supposed to ask first?

That’s what I thought!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit thinks so, too!

That’s why she’s not too happy about this situation.

But the question remains…is she being unreasonable?

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to finance my dad’s 70th birthday?

“My dad is turning 70 in December this year and it’s almost April now.

My sister and mum have made all arrangements without asking for my input/opinion, etc.

Two days after we returned from my husband’s 40th birthday holiday overseas, my sister requested $500-$1,000 to contribute.

Ummm, no.

I politely advised it wasn’t in our finances as we have many big milestones this year.

My sister went silent, and I eventually asked if she was still there.

She slowly said she was and that she was ‘biting her tongue’ so as not to start an argument with me.

I then cheerily said ‘ok, goodnight’ and hung up.

AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Screenshot 2025 03 28 at 5.18.50 PM Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dads Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesnt Think So

Another individual agreed.

Screenshot 2025 03 28 at 5.18.57 PM Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dads Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesnt Think So

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 03 28 at 5.19.11 PM Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dads Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesnt Think So

Another reader spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 28 at 5.19.23 PM Her Family Expects Her To Chip In A Lot of Money For Her Dads Birthday, But She Told Them She Doesnt Think So

She’s not on board with this idea!

And they didn’t ask her ahead of time, so too bad.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter