Her Family Wants Her To Babysit Her Twin Nephews Regularly, But She Doesn’t See How She Can Fit It Into Her University Schedule

Babysitting for free is okay once in a while, but when the parents start taking it for granted, things can get ugly.

In this woman’s case, she is already a very busy person, but on top of that, her family expects her to change her schedule to fit in babysitting time.

She refused, and now they’re making her question her decision.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for not changing my schedule in order to babysit my nephews Recently, my (20, f) sister (29, f), her husband, and their twin sons (18 months) moved back home into the house we share with our parents and brother (25, m). We also have one sister (28, f) who moved out a few years ago. For context, I was not close whatsoever to my siblings growing up. Because of the relatively large age gap between me and them, those three excluded me from everything as a kid.

Classic little sister story, so far. But it gets more serious.

We have never gotten along and I don’t see myself keeping in touch with them once I move out of my parents’ house. I commute to college in order to save money for grad school and my parents let me live at home. I don’t have to pay rent or anything but I choose to help with the gas and electricity bills. Back in August, my sister moved back with her family because she needed help with her kids. I completely understand her decision and even helped out with the kids when I had the chance during the fall semester. My schedule in college is packed and I prefer it that way.

She is a busy person at the beginning of her adult life. But not everyone understands what that entails.

Now that the spring is in full swing, my parents pulled me aside and told me that they want me to be home more often than not in order to babysit my nephews. They basically said they expect me to drop everything that I do and be home 90% of the time to watch the babies. When I argued with them about it, they pointed out how my brother always watches them. He works from home. Meanwhile, I commute to three different campuses depending on the class, work part-time in retail, am a teaching assistant, have a research assistant job in a lab, have an internship, and I’m in my last semester of undergrad.

Wait a minute… When does she sleep?!

These things take up a majority of my time yet before I leave every morning, I’m the one who makes sure that the babies are fed and have clean diapers while my sister and brother-in-law sleep in until noon.

That’s absurd. She is understandably fed up with this arrangement.

It would be different if my parents are paying for my tuition, but they’re not. Half of my tuition is covered by scholarships and federal aid while I cover the other half with the money I save up from working part-time. Everyone in my family is now furious at me because I won’t change my schedule. It really angers me because for the longest time, they would always say how my parents should have stopped at three kids, how I was a waste of space, how they didn’t want me around, and how I will always be an afterthought to them.

They’ve always treated her like a Cinderella.

One time my sister even said that I could die the next day and she wouldn’t bat an eye. They’ve belittled me and made me feel inferior my entire life. I shouldn’t have to rearrange my entire life because my sister and brother-in-law won’t even wake up when their kids start crying. They’re not my kids, they’re not my responsibility and everyone’s treating me like a monster for not “stepping up and taking care of the twins” when I’d really be a third parent and essentially raising them. AITA?

She wants to focus on her life, as she should and has the right to.

Hopefully, she can move out soon.

