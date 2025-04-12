Her Fiancé’s Family Had Been Pressuring Her To Make Changes To Their Wedding, So She Told Him To Shut Down All Inquiries Immediately

Planning your own wedding is stressful enough without family meddling.

AITAH for telling my fiancé to relay to his family that our wedding is not up for changes/discussion? I (24F) am fed up with my fiancé’s (28M) family’s nonsense. This is all in regards to the wedding planning process. We are roughly 2 weeks away from the wedding day. Everything is already very stressful and going to be a race against time.

I’ve been having issues with his family since the beginning of our engagement. There was a rift between me and his mother over details about picking my wedding dress. Then, no one on his side of the family would fill out our address collector/contact form, so we had to change when we would send our wedding invitations twice.

His mom and sister were 4 hours late to my bridal shower. Women from his family have asked about incorporating white into their outfits. And we’re still waiting for people to RSVP from his side of things. And on top of all this, last night, people from his family have another request. They were asking about inviting extended family to the guest list.

I just feel like it’s bad etiquette to behave this way. I’m stressed out of my mind already. I’m trying to hunt down people we invited back in February. I’m getting everything handled with vendors and doing just 5 million other things.

Maybe they just don’t understand how weddings and wedding planning works. I just want to be left alone to tie up the loose ends and be ready for the big day on time. I was frustrated with how things were going, in regards to my fiancés family.

I just told him essentially to shut down any concerns in regards to the wedding. I don’t want to be asked about making any decisions or changes or anything especially when it’s this close to the wedding. He thinks I’m being a bit harsh.

So, AITA for telling this to my fiancé? “If anyone asks about any changes in regards to the wedding, we don’t have to talk about it. Just tell people no further changes are being made this close to the wedding date. And it’s not up for discussion.”

