Her Formerly Estranged Mom Flew Out To Visit Her And Expected To Stay At Her House, But She Didn’t Know About The Trip Ahead Of Time And Refused

AITA for not letting my mom stay in my house after she flew 4 hours to see me? “I (21F) and my mother (54F) have a very strained relationship. I grew up Mormon in the south and she let my dad abuse my siblings and I. I ended up moving out when I was 14 to live with my grandmother, and I went no contact with my mom. When I went to college, I went very far west and drove about 30 hours to get to said college.

Around that time my mom started to contact me. I did stay in contact with her because as I got older I realized that she too was hurt by my dad, but she was still with him. I continued to be wary and never actually visited because I had my own life.

When I got married, I didn’t invite my mom, only a few of my brothers. She didn’t seem to mind that much and so I let her more into my life.

My husband (22M) and I are having a baby soon. I ended up telling my mom this over the phone and she congratulated me. A few weeks went by and she was obsessed with the idea of me being a mom. It was weird, she kept bringing up my old religion and how this was going to “connect” us.

A few weeks ago my mom texted me to pick her up from the airport and then she called me in a rage when I told her no. She asked me where she expects her to stay and I said not my place because I didn’t invite her and didn’t want her there. I’m not sure where she stayed.

Not long after I start getting texts from my sisters who are bashing me for building up a relationship with my mom only to manipulate her. I feel bad because maybe it did seem like I wanted her around but that was never my intention. I just wanted to be at peace in our relationship, I didn’t care if it was still not the greatest. AITA for not wanting her around?”

