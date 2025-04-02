Her Horrible Brother Wouldn’t Stop Bullying Her When She Was A Kid, So She Started Hiding His Most Loved Items

Even though families are supposed to protect you and have your back, sometimes they might do the exact opposite of that.

Be Smarter Not Stronger Sorry this is long but it needs context, I am the youngest of 10 kids. My siblings are 8-20 years older than I am, as my mom had me when she was 40 and I was a surprise.

My parents were abusive so many of my older siblings learned to take their frustrations out on me as I was the most vulnerable. This made life difficult sometimes as at the age of 10, my sister and brother closest in age to me were a set of twins, Joe and Hannah, (not real names) who were 18. Now, imagine a 10 year old little girl vs. an 18 year old guy who works in construction. That was me and Joe.

And Joe loved to torment me. He picked on me, called me names, told me I was a cow, an elephant, (I wasn’t fat back then but he made me think I was.) locked me in the trunk of his car, picked me up with my arms wrapped around me so I couldn’t do anything etc. But anything he did was ignored because abuse was pretty normal in our house. My dad used to slap me if I asked a simple question so anything Joe did was considered tame. Anyway, one day, Joe decided to pick on me. I tried to avoid him but if he set his sights on me, I really couldn’t. This day, he took my bike which was brand new. I got it for my birthday.

We were poor and we only got new things on birthdays and Christmas. Joe decided to lock it in his trunk. He kept it for weeks and wouldn’t give it back and of course my parents wouldn’t do anything. So, one day, Joe buys a brand new pair of sneakers. He worked a good construction job. After several days, I notice he left his sneakers lying around in the living room and he’s out on a date. Now we lived on a 4 acres, with woods. I decided to take those brand new sneakers through the woods and down to the creek and bury them.

He looked for those things. He asked me if I saw them. I acted like I didn’t even know he had new sneakers. It wasn’t until 30 years later that I told him. But every time he did something to me after that day, I did something, like I threw his car keys in the weeds once.

One time, he destroyed my boom box, so I took the license plate off his car. (My dad fixed up and sold used cars so we had magna tags etc.) I became so devious and he never knew it was me. He had all this outright brawn. But I was smart and quietly got him into trouble left and right. He never knew.

So be careful who you bully, you never know. He eventually went into therapy, grew up and became a good man but he never knew that I retaliated every time he hurt me.

