Her Husband Broke Their Agreement About Not Teaching Religion To Their Daughter, So Now This Woman Is Contemplating Divorcing Him

AITA for already considering a divorce My husband (31M) and I (30F) have been together for over 7 years. We both come from 2 different religions. This never caused any difficulties in our marriage. That is until we got a child together.

This woman and her husband agreed to let their daughter choose her religion.

Before starting a family, we agreed about this. We will not be choosing a particular religion for our daughter at birth. But we will teach our child both ways so she can choose by herself later.

Her husband was pushing his religion to their newborn.

But a few months after birth, my husband began to talk about this topic. He wants her to belong to his religion. But I hold my position for not choosing one. I want to respect both of our religions fairly.

It has become a consistent issue.

The topic came up again and again over time. I even considered giving in, but I was just not really ready to. I also reminded him several times to teach her both ways.

She caught him teaching their daughter his religion.

One day, I saw him teaching her about his religion, but I did not say a word about it. I was totally okay with it. He did not know that I saw them.

When she tried to do the same, he called her out.

Few days ago, it was my “turn.” When I did it, he said, “I thought we won’t teach her any religion.” I was so confused, and I was so freaking angry and I still am.

So she confronted him.

I confronted him about what he did. I said he was breaking our agreement. He just apologised because he was caught, and I pointed it out. The apology felt really insincere.

She felt betrayed.

I feel betrayed and I am really upset. We agreed on something as husband and wife and he is breaking it. I know that this topic will be brought up again and again in the future. I feel like this could break us apart sooner or later.

An agreement is meant to be followed.

