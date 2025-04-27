Her Husband Did Something She Didn’t Approve Of, So She Told Him He’s Selfish And A Wimp

Those are fightin’ words!

Calling your own husband a wimp?

Ouch…

But it happened here, folks!

Was this woman wrong for what she said to her husband?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for calling my husband a selfish wimp? “The other day I (28F) had a huge fight with my husband (28M). I’ll call him Larry for this story. Lary’s parents were in town last weekend visiting my brother and sister in law and they wanted to see our kids as well before they left. His parents and I have a strained history and have admitted that they don’t like me.

She’s doing her best…

I have set boundaries with them that they don’t like. Despite a lot of things that have happened my husband and I believe that our kids deserve to have a relationship with them and that the strained relationship between us shouldn’t affect that. So before they left for the weekend Larry decided to meet up with them at a local Chick-Fil-A to chat and let the kids play. I decided I wouldn’t come so that they could enjoy it. My in-laws also decided to bring my nephew along so the cousins could all play together. When my family came home, Larry told me that our nephew ended up peeing his pants on the playground at the restaurant. I cringed and said something along the lines of, “oh that sucks. Did anyone step in it? Did they get it cleaned up before it got messy?” To which he responded, “I don’t know. We left without telling anyone. They were closing and no one else was in the playground when we left so my parents didn’t think it was a problem to just leave it.”

Really?

I was SHOCKED! Speechless. I asked him if HE told one of the workers that there was pee up there. He said no, that it wasn’t his responsibility because it’s not his child. He said his parents were taking care of my nephew not him. In past conversations we’ve had Larry has always been very dedicated to the idea that people should be able to make their own choices in life and that we all should respect those choices, even if we don’t agree. In the past I have found this very endearing because I agree that people deserve respect and love despite their path in life. However… this situation made my blood boil. Who leaves pee on the playground without telling anyone?

She let him have it.

So we got in a huge argument. I ended up yelling at him for being selfish and for caring more about his mother’s fragile ego instead of caring about the other kids and employees that will be at that Chick-Fil-A. I kept calling him selfish and he said I am being an ******* and not respecting other people’s decisions and that I’m just very against him and his parents when they are together. His brother and sister in law agree that it wasn’t that big of a deal to leave the pee. This has been an ongoing battle for a few days now between me and Larry. I’ve had time to cool off and I feel really bad about calling him selfish but also still feel like I wasn’t wrong. He should have told someone, right? Or AITA?”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

She really let him have it…and for good reason!

They were way out of line just walking away.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.