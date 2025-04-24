Her Mom Criticized Her Finances, So She Considered Cancelling The Concert Tickets She Bought For Them Both

There’s a fine line between being protective and being patronizing, especially when it comes to money.

One woman was excited to take her mother to see a concert, but when her mother made an off-color comment about her finances, things hit a sour note before the show even began.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I sold concert tickets I bought with my mum because I’m tired of her comments about my spending? My mum is a big fan of Joe Bonamassa, and we got tickets to see him in Liverpool, costing £85 each. I like him, but she’s the real fan. Today, I mentioned the concert to her and asked if she wanted to go early so we could look around the Liverpool area.

But when she brought up her other plans, she caught a wave of judgment from her mother.

During that conversation, I mentioned I had another concert (costing £25) planned for later that week. Her immediate response was, “You need to watch your money.”

An argument ensues.

I replied, “I didn’t ask for your input into my finances.” She said, “You will when you’ve run out of money.”

She thinks she’s perfectly capable of managing her money herself.

I’m 35. I’ve never been overdrawn, never spent money I didn’t have, and I generally keep a tight handle on my finances.

So she begins to consider taking drastic measures to teach her mother a lesson.

So… WIBTA if I sold the Bonamassa tickets, gave her money back, and said, “You told me to be careful with my money, so I’ve decided to prioritize the cheaper concert”? I’m asking because I’m really tired of telling her about things I’m excited for only to be shut down. But I’m also aware I can be impulsive and don’t want to do anything rash, so I’m here for outside perspectives. AITA?

No one likes an unsolicited opinion, especially about money.

What did Reddit have to say?

At a certain point, she just doesn’t need her mother’s feedback on every single decision.

This commenter suggests keeping the financial talk short and concise.

It’s possible she and her mother may never see eye-to-eye on money.

This user suggests a more unorthodox way of getting her mother to see things her way.

She was excited to share a special moment with her mother, not get a lecture.

Her mother needs to understand that it’s not her wallet that’s in trouble, it’s her patience.

