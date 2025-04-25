Her Mom Wanted To Know What She Bought On Amazon, So She Got Loud And Specific About An Embarrassing Item

If a teenager has a job and is paying for their own items when they’re shopping, is it overstepping for a parent to ask what they bought?

If it’s not the parent’s money, is it a violation of privacy to ask about each and every credit card expense?

In today’s story, one young lady doesn’t mind telling her mom what she bought on Amazon, but her mom might regret asking!

Let’s read the whole story.

My mom asked what I got on amazon, so I got specific My mom likes to question what I (17 F) buy on amazon. I work and buy all extras with my own money so it’s not like I was wasting her money. Anyways, she’s going through the charges on my card and asks what I bought.

The first thing was a set of Bluetooth headphones

That wasn’t all she bought.

Then she asks what I bought for ten dollars. And since I’m a little jerk I say, loudly and proudly, ‘YOU MEAN MY MENSTRUAL CUPS?’ (We were at home, not in public so nobody was humiliated) She gets grossed out, and my stepdad is in the room but just makes a joke about it. Thought it was funny

Don’t ask if you don’t want the answer!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This grown up woman is dealing with a nosy mother too.

This person comments on the difference in the mom’s reaction and the stepdad’s reaction.

This is ironic.

This woman had the same thing happen.

Here are two suggestions. The second one would be funny.

Maybe she won’t ask what she ordered next time!

But she probably will.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.