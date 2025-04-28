Her Neighbor Has Kept Their Car Parked In Front Of Her House For Ages, So She Asked Them To Move It For Her Friend

For as long as we have had recorded music, the volume has posed an issue and it’s usually a tug of war between two parties.

AITA for asking my neighbor to move their parked cars and lower their music?

I live on a hill, and my neighbors across the street don’t have a driveway, so they sometimes park in front of my house. When they first told me this, I had no issue with it. A few months ago, they were sitting in their car outside my house blasting music so loudly at around 8 PM that I could hear it over my TV in my living room.

I went outside and, very respectfully, asked if they could lower the volume when parked right in front of my house. They complied, and there were no issues after that. Fast forward to now—winter has come, and their cars have been parked outside my house for over two months without moving. I wanted to have my friends park in front of my house, so I sent my neighbor a message asking if she could move her cars. I was ignored. Today, I went over to ask if she had seen my message. She told me there was “nothing she could do” because of the snow and that it was public parking. I told her I wanted to be a good neighbor and was just asking for some courtesy. Her response was that my friends could park down the street. I asked, “Why don’t you?” and she replied, “Because it’s a public street.”

At that point, she brought up the time I asked her to turn down her music, claiming I was “coming at her” and making a big deal over nothing because it was not legal “quiet hours.” She also brought up that our dogs bark and that she’s never complained about it—though we have three dogs and bring them inside as soon as they start barking. Then she called me a “Karen” for asking her to move her cars, even though they’ve been buried in snow and unmoved for months. There’s plenty of other street parking available, but it’s slightly less convenient for her. So, AITA for expecting my neighbors to be courteous?

I would think the car would have been towed by then.

No confrontation here!

Yes. No idea how the loud music changes anything.

She’d have to lie and say no one has been at the car.

Why do people think they own the space in front of their house?

I’m sure she has a stellar reputation in the neighborhood.

It can be tough to get along out there.

