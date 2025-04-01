Her Parents Keep Leaving Their Dog With Her When They Go On Weekend Trips, But She Finally Said No Because Her Husband Is Allergic

Having a dog is a full-time responsibility.

This woman explains that her parents would leave their dog with her when they go on trips.

But her husband is allergic, and it’s inconvenient for her to watch the dog.

She’s wondering if she should watch the dog anyway or if it’s okay to tell them “no.”

Read all the details of the story below.

AITA for refusing to watch my parents dog My husband has severe allergies to dogs, and my parents continue to go on weekend trips, and they always ask me to watch the dog. I do love the dog, but it’s getting old real fast.

It’s inconvenient for this woman to take her parents’ dog for the weekend.

I could stay at their house, but the issue is that their home is a farther commute for me when I go to work, so I prefer to stay at my own home. Now, if I bring the dog into our home, my husband will be itchy, sneezing, and coughing. This is uncomfortable for him.

There’s too much work involved.

The other issue is the dog is so yappy because she has never been left alone for long periods. So I cannot let her stay at my home when I go to work since we both work long hours. I have to drive her to my aunt to be watched while I work.

She finally told her parents it’s unfair to leave their dog to her.

I am so beyond frustrated by this. And I finally told my parents that I didn’t want a dog, and I didn’t want to watch a dog. I didn’t feel that it was fair of them to make us switch up our lives for this dog. AITA?

If the aunt has to watch the dog during the day while she’s at work anyway, why doesn’t the aunt just dog sit instead?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers several suggestions for the parents.

People are calling out the parents.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Easier said than done, eh?

Finally, this person says their dog, their responsibility.

Honesty is the best policy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.