Her Roommate Asked Her To Cover Rent Because She Was Short, But Then It Was Revealed She Went To A Concert

When you live in an apartment with a roommate, it is good to be able to help each other out from time to time.

What would you do if your roommate asked if you could help cover their rent because they were short this month, but then you found out that it was because they spent their money on a concert?

That is what happened to the roommate in this story, so she is refusing to cover her rent and now everyone is upset.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to help my friend pay rent after she spent her money on concert tickets? Currently I live in an apartment with my friend and we split everything 50/50 — rent, utilities etc. Its not a fancy apartment, but we make it work. I am a student with part-time job and my friend works full-time. Last week, rent was due.

This type of thing happens sometimes I suppose.

The day before, she told me she couldn’t cover her half because her paycheck was short and asked if i could spot her until the next one. I was kind of stressed but agreed to help her since its a one time thing. However, the next day i saw her Instagram story.

Oh, I would be livid.

She was at a huge concert for one of her favorite artists. I asked her about it, and she admitted she bought the tickets a month ago, and said she couldn’t pass up the chance and didn’t think her finances would be this tight by now. I was furious and told her it wasn’t fair to make me cover rent while she’s out spending on luxuries.

Her experiences come after meeting her requirements.

She told me i was being harsh and that her experiences matter too, and I would’ve done the same. I told her i wouldn’t because i actually budget for my responsibilities and i don’t over spend. Now we haven’t talk in few days because she thinks I’m being selfish and cold.

I bet her mental health would suffer if she were homeless too.

Some my friends say i should be more understanding because mental health matters and music is her escape. I don’t want to be heartless, but i also don’t want to be someone’s safety net when they make poor choices. Was I wrong for refusing to cover her rent? AITA?

Definitely not, this girl needs to learn to take care of her responsibilities.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

This roommate took advantage of her.

Yes, her mental health is important too.

It is really this simple.

This is a smart way to budget.

This commenter says she is being defensive.

Her roommate needs to grow up.

But in the meantime, she definitely shouldn’t cover for her.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.