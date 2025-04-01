Her Roommate’s Laziness And Untidiness Got Them Both In Trouble, So This Woman Threw Her Roommate Under The Bus

House rules are there to be respected.

This woman and her best friend, Sarah, were living rent-free in Sarah’s aunt’s house.

She’s been doing all the chores while Sarah does nothing.

She didn’t want to tell the aunt that Sarah was the one causing the mess, but one day she couldn’t hold it in any longer.

Find out what happens.

AITA for throwing my roommate under the bus to her aunt I (22F) live with my best friend and her aunt. Let’s call my best friend “Sarah” (24F). A little over a year ago, we moved states and into Sarah’s aunt’s house. She graciously offered to let us live in her house rent-free.

This woman and her friend were expected to do some chores.

It’s just until we get on our feet and figure out where to move next. Simply, on the condition that we keep her house clean, and we should complete weekly chores. And finally, we should respect her house.

Sarah had been so lazy.

Ever since moving in, I’ve slowly discovered the astonishing entitlement of my best friend. Her lack of consideration for others, lack of cleanliness, and utter laziness is mind boggling. She doesn’t believe she should have to lift a finger to keep the house clean. And I have no idea why.

She does all the chores.

I will spend hours vacuuming and mopping as well as cleaning the kitchen. I would feed the cats and clean their bowls, etc., even if none of the cats belongs to me.

Nothing gets done when OP is away.

When she’s away, the chores don’t get done. However, sometimes, I am away for a couple days, or working long hours and not home. The weekly tasks do not get done. This results in a tongue lashing from my Sarah’s aunt at both of us. I have been biting my tongue for a year now.

But she’s never ratted Sarah out.

I never threw my friend under the bus. And I have been taking equal blame for the filthy state of the house even though the mess is almost entirely created by Sarah.

Sarah left the house dirty again.

This week, I haven’t been home because I’ve been dog sitting. Sarah, of course, didn’t take initiative to do the weekly chores. Instead, she spent the week on the couch, and she left trash on the table and sofa for me to clean up. Except I didn’t get to it in time.

So they both got scolded.

Her aunt saw that the floors weren’t vacuumed, the kitchen was a mess, and the living room was trashed. So again, we were called down for a house meeting.

This time, she let the truth slip out.

Amid being berated, I freaked the heck out. I let it all loose. I went on about how unfair it is that I have to clean the entire house, and I get no help from Sarah. Then I watch it all get undone within the span of a day by Sarah, but I still get the same berating as Sarah.

Now Sarah is mad.

Now, of course, she is mad at me and giving me the silent treatment. But I’m done. I’ve begged her before to help me clean, but I shouldn’t have to. She’s a grown adult, and the fact that I have to nag her to complete her share of the tasks is ridiculous.

It’s good that she finally told Sarah’s aunt what’s going on. Sarah needs to step up and help out.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives some straightforward advice.

Here’s more sensible advice from this person.

It doesn’t make sense, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

If your best friend treats you like a maid, she’s not your friend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.