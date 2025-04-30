Her Sister Always Criticized Her Off-Key Singing, So She Decided To Purposely Mess With Her To Make A Point

Music is often a source of connection, but it can also be the trigger for conflict.

When a sister’s off-key singing hits a wrong note, one sibling decided to turn the tables in the most petty way imaginable.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I sing too high? Got it! My sister and I sing whenever we get together. It’s inevitable, we love the same music, and she never shuts up, so I tend to join in rather than getting annoyed and ruining both of our days.

Even when her sister makes a mistake, somehow she’s still the one who gets blamed.

However, many times she sings the wrong note or something, and then gets mad at me for “throwing her off.” When I ask her how, she says that I’m singing too high. Insisting that I’m singing in the same key and octave does nothing.

She likes to think she knows more about music than her sister.

My range only really goes down to D3 — not very low at all — so I do sometimes switch into a higher octave, but not often, because her range doesn’t go much farther down than mine. However, I sing much more as a hobby, so my range goes up to D6 on a good day. Cue a very petty idea. We were both singing together earlier, and she gets the wrong notes and blames me.

So this time, she decides to mess up on purpose just to get a rise out of her.

I make my usual protests but go with it. She starts that part of the song over, and I join her, one octave above her. The look on her face was glorious. I wish I could share it here. She slapped me and stormed off, and yeah, it was petty, but holy crap that felt good.

Now that’s one way to get someone’s attention!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Revenge is satisfying no matter the scale.

This story gives new meaning to an age old adage.

You know what they say…

Maybe the sister’s insults are charged by something else.

When it comes to sibling rivalries, even the smallest victories are immensely satisfying.

Harmony may have been shattered, but the revenge was pitch-perfect.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.