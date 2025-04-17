Her Sister-in-Law Never Thanked Her For The Free Wedding Cake She Baked, So Now She Refuses To Help With Her Baby Shower

Baby showers are supposed to be fun, but not when you’re pressured to contribute.

This woman made her sister-in-law’s wedding cake for free, but she never even said thank you.

Now her mom wants her to make a dessert table for her sister-in-law’s baby shower, but she doesn’t want to.

Should she do it anyway?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to make the dessert table for my sister-in-law’s baby shower? I’m a professional pastry chef. I previously made their wedding cake free of charge. Yet, I never received a thank you or any acknowledgment from her.

This woman’s sister-in-law wasn’t very friendly or helpful.

She also never initiates speaking to me. I always have to be the one to say hi first and ask how she was doing. When I had my baby shower, she didn’t offer to help plan. She didn’t contribute anything.

So, she refused to do a dessert table for her sister-in-law.

Now, my mom is pressuring me and guilt-tripping me. She wanted me to do the dessert table for her baby shower. I said no. And my mom is acting like I’m the villain for refusing to help.

Her sister-in-law may not even want her help. It sounds like her mom is the one who is upset.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user offers personal thoughts and advice.

You don’t deserve to be used, says this person.

This person is calling out the mom.

While this user advises telling the mom why.

Finally, here’s a short and straightforward response.

Rude people don’t deserve your creative output.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.