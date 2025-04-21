Her Stepmom And Dad Expects Her To Babysit Her Half-Sister Constantly, So This Woman Said She’d Move Out If They Keep Pushing Her

Big sisters are often expected to watch their baby siblings.

AITA for refusing to babysit my stepmom’s baby even though I’m living in her house? I (18F) just graduated high school. I am taking a gap year before college. I live with my dad (45M) and my stepmom (36F). They had a baby three months ago.

I work part-time, and contribute to my own expenses, but I don’t pay rent or anything. Ever since the baby was born, my stepmom has been asking me to “help out” more. This has slowly turned into her just expecting me to babysit for free. That’s every time she wants a break.

At first, I didn’t mind watching my half-sister here and there, but it’s gotten ridiculous. She’ll call me home from hanging out with my friends. She’ll wake me up early on my days off. Or just hand me the baby without asking first.

The other day, she left the house without telling me and left me alone with the baby. I had plans to go out, but I obviously couldn’t just leave, so I was forced to stay home. When she got back, I told her she needed to ask me first and not assume I’ll be available.

She got really upset and said: “You live here for free. The least you can do is help.” I told her I never agreed to be a free babysitter just because I live here. I said that if they wanted a full-time nanny, they should hire one. My dad took her side. He said that since I’m part of the family, I should be helping more.

I told them I’d start looking for other places to stay, especially if they keep pushing this on me. Now, they’re both mad at me, and my dad says I’m being ungrateful. AITA for refusing to babysit even though I live in their house rent-free?

Just because she lives with them doesn’t mean she gets to be an instant babysitter.

