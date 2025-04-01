April 1, 2025 at 8:49 am

Her Walmart Grocery Order Showed Up With Way Too Many Fruity Pebbles, And She Learned A Valuable Lesson In Ordering While Sleepy

by Ben Auxier

Grocery delivery services are definitely convenient, but there are downsides.

It’s more expensive, there can be communication issues, and also, weird stuff can happen like in this video from TikTok user @jessicas.vip.section:

“Is this a grocery delivery gone wrong?” she asks, surveying several grocery bags on the floor.

“I have Fruity Pebbles in most of my bags.”

“There’s one, two, three, four, five boxes of Fruity Pebbles. Like, what is going on? I clearly do not need five.”

But there’s a twist to this story.

“So don’t do grocery shopping at one AM when you’re falling asleep. Because I looked back at my order. I did buy five boxes of Fruity Pebbles. So it looks like we’re gonna have cereal for a while.”

Of course, there’s a silver-lining:

What must they have been thinking?

Don’t drink and swipe:

It could be worse!

What cereal do you think YOU would never get tired of?

